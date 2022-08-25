Two dead in Johnstown shootout; 3 suspects sought

Aug. 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two men are dead and Johnstown police are searching for three others involved in a daytime shooting Wednesday in the city's Cambria City section, authorities said.

Police said occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire at 3 p.m. at the corner of Sixth and Broad streets. One of the vehicles crashed into a vehicle parked along Broad Street, and a second vehicle wrecked at Dibert and Napoleon streets in the city's Kernville neighborhood.

One man died at the scene of the shooting from a gunshot wound and the second man died at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

Autopsies will be conducted Thursday at ForensicDx in Windber.

"We believe that this was a targeted confrontation between parties," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said. "We don't believe there is any danger to the community."

Still, gunplay in the city one day before schools open raises big concerns for law enforcement.

"This was a broad daylight shooting in the middle of the street," city police Capt. Chad Miller said. "One more day, kids would be on buses coming home. It's absolutely out of control. The community needs to step up."

"There is a playground up the road and the Discovery Center right behind us," Neugebauer said.

"It's time for this to stop."

A section of Broad Street that was closed after the shooting reopened at 6 p.m.

Anyone with information on the three suspects is asked to call the Cambria County nonemergency line at 814-472-2100 or text JPD and your tip to 847411.