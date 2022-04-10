Two dead, at least 10 injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids nightclub

A mass shooting inside a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub early Sunday morning left at least two people dead and 10 injured.

Gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, according to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Police officers who were already in the area on routine patrol responded immediately.

The injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions is unclear.

Police offered no details about suspects or arrests, but said there is no threat to public safety.

Taboo was hosting a ‘90s-themed event Sunday night, complete with a costume contest, according to the club’s Instagram.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.