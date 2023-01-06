Two dead in Los Alamos shooting; nearby man with gun believed unrelated

Jan. 5—Gun violence erupted Wednesday on a Los Alamos street in two separate incidents, one of which left two people dead.

Los Alamos police were dispatched to the Denver Steels neighborhood at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call about a victim of a gunshot wound, the police department said in a news release. Officers found two people who had been shot in a home on 34th Street.

Medics attempted to render aid, the statement said, but both victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead.

Details on the deaths remain scarce, and police have not yet classified them as homicides, although Deputy Chief Oliver Morris said the department is conducting a criminal investigation.

"We're not going to comment on that yet, but we plan on doing that and hopefully to have more information tomorrow," he said in an interview Thursday.

Morris declined to identify the victims but said their names will be released publicly after their next of kin have been notified.

About four hours before police discovered the bodies of the gunshot victims, officers had been dispatched to 34th Street in response to a 911 call reporting a man was firing a gun inside a home.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and placed Los Alamos High School on a "secured status."

David N. Dye, 57, was arrested on counts of aggravated assault and negligent use of a firearm and booked in the Los Alamos County jail following an evaluation at a local hospital.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Los Alamos County Magistrate Court, witnesses at the home told police Dye was swinging a gun around and threatening suicide.

One person said they attempted to get the gun away from Dye, who then pointed it at the person's chest and said, "Get back."

Morris said investigators believe the two incidents are unrelated.