Two dead after man accused of drunk driving crashes into Oregon home, police say

Two people died after a man accused of drunk driving crashed his truck into an Oregon home, police said.

Andrew Robert Modine, 41, crashed his Dodge Ram truck into a home in Keizer after striking a power pole on Jan. 22, according to a probable cause statement from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor found the man singing and headbanging to music that was blaring in his pickup, police said.

Moira Hughes, 67, died on the scene, and her body was found under the truck, police said. George Heitz, 63, was taken to the hospital after responders also found his body in a bed under the truck.

Police said Modine’s truck was so far into the home that the rear doors were inside the space. Modine revved his engine while in the home, causing his tires to spin and smoke, police said.

When officers removed Modine from his truck, police said they smelled alcohol and saw that his eyes were red and glassy.

He was taken to the hospital, where his blood alcohol level was taken and reported three times above the legal limit, police said.

Heitz became paralyzed from the waist down because of the crash, police said. He died on Jan. 28, nearly a week after the incident, Keizer Police Department Lt. Trevor Wenning told McClatchy News.

Modine was initially arrested on one count of first-degree manslaughter, reckless driving, second-degree assault, aggravated driving while suspended or revoked, DUI and second-degree criminal mischief. A second manslaughter charge was added when Heitz died, Wenning said.

Child’s body found after truck sank into Washington river, cops say. Mom still missing

Getaway driver crashes while hauling stolen items in a stolen truck, WA cops say

Mom accused of driving drunk in crash that killed her 12-year-old, Utah cops say