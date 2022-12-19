Police: Mother, daughter dead in Merle Hay neighborhood home, shooter found wounded

Crime scene tape and police vehicles at a house on 53rd Street in Des Moines where police believe a man shot to death his ex-girlfriend and her mother early Monday.

A mother and daughter were shot and killed in their Merle Hay neighborhood home early Monday, and Des Moines police say they believe the gunman was the daughter's estranged boyfriend.

The man, whose name was not released, was found at nearby Riley Park with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition later Monday.

Police said he had called emergency dispatchers shortly after they received reports of the shooting and said he was responsible for the shootings and was walking to a park, where he intended to take his own life.

A police news release did not identify the man or the victims, but said the mother, 47, and daughter, 20, lived together at the home in the 2600 block of 53rd St. where the shooting occurred.

Riley Park, where a man who police said claimed responsibility for the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her mother was found with what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said investigators believe the man, 22, who had been in a prior relationship with the 20-year-old victim, forced his way into the home shortly before 3 a.m., where he shot both women and then left on foot.

If you need help with a threatening domestic situation, the Iowa Attorney General's Office recommends the following resources:

Dispatchers received multiple calls reporting gunfire.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the 19th and 20th people to die by homicide in Des Moines this year.

Polk County Medical Examiners are seen outside a house where two women where killed early Monday in Des Moines.

Their deaths add to the toll of domestic violence in Iowa, which stood at 12 as of the end of August, the most recent figure available.

Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline — 800-770-1650

National Domestic Violence Hotline — 800-799-SAFE or 799-7233; TTY 800-787-3224; Text Line – Text “START” to 88788

Love is Respect Teen Dating Violence Hotline — 866-331-9474; Text Line: Text “LOVEIS” to 22522

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Mother, daughter dead, ex-boyfriend wounded in Merle Hay neighborhood