Two dead in Mississippi house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house fire in Lafayette County, Mississippi on Monday ended with two dead, the county’s fire department said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on County Road 119 at 6:30 a.m. They found a 1,000-square-foot home on fire and were told two people might be inside.

Firefighters found one person inside the house and began life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.

Flames drove firefighters out of the house before they could get to the second occupant. That victim was found dead after the fire was contained.

The victims, who were pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner’s office, were not identified.

17-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured after car crash in Senatobia, MS

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office and local investigators with the fire department and sheriff’s office are looking into the cause of the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.