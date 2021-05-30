Two dead, more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Two people have died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting outside a billiards club in Hialeah, a town to the north of Miami in Florida, police said early on Sunday.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3yP2YwT.

A white Nissan Pathfinder pulled up to the location and three people got out with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that was gathered for a concert at the venue, CNN reported https://cnn.it/2TxkXIh.

CNN said about 20 to 25 of those injured were taken to a number of nearby hospitals.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning, CBS4 Miami said https://cbsloc.al/2RXd0vd, and added that at least one of those injured was listed in critical condition. CBS4 Miami said police had no one in custody as of early Sunday.

The Florida mass shooting is one of a number that have taken place in the past few weeks in the United States. There were at least 200 mass shootings in the country in the first 132 days of this year, a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group, said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jane Merriman)

