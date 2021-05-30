Two dead and more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

Miami Dade police officers collect evidence from the parking lot in front of a billiard's club that was rented for a concert - CHANDAN KHANNA /AFP

Two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after three gunmen opened fire at a Florida rap concert in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gunfire erupted after three people got out of a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV and, armed with assault rifles and handguns, unleashed a volley of bullets at revellers who had gathered at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade county.

Police believe the shooting was targeted rather than random, although the motive remains unclear.

Two people died on the scene, others were transported to local hospitals with one of the victims reportedly in a critical condition. The gunmen fled.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez said on Twitter.

"These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice."

The carnage at the dancehall, which had been rented out for the rap concert, came barely 24 hours after another mass shooting in which at least one person was killed and six wounded only seven miles away at Wynwood in Miami.

"This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act," Mr Ramirez said."This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it's the same thing."

He told the Miami Herald: “It is very difficult to stop a small amount of individuals who want to go out there and commit murder, and it takes all of us to stop this."

Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla. - Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla. - Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, tweeted: We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe!"

Friends and family of those at the concert held a vigil outside the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

“Words can’t explain how I feel right now,” Chad Harris, whose 19-year-old daughter was undergoing surgery, told the WSVN local news station.

“We’re just praying.”

The attack was just the latest in an epidemic of more than 220 mass shootings in the US this year. It is estimated that at least 17,000 people have died as a result of gun-related violence.

It culminated another grim week in the US, coming days after a public transit worker in San Jose, California, killed nine people at a depot before turning the gun on himself.

Gun ownership has soared in recent months, with the surge in demand coinciding with the pandemic and the wave of protests.

In the past demand for weapons has spiked after mass shootings, with sales being boosted by fears of new curbs on gun ownership.

However, the latest figures, derived from federal background checks which at 1.2 million a week set a new record in the spring, showed that a fifth were first-time gun owners and half were women.

