Two dead in morning collision with big rig in Fresno. CHP says dense fog to blame

Two people were killed Monday morning in a crash in Fresno.

Dense fog was likely a factor in the crash.

According to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Matthew Tweed, a big rig was turning on to Chestnut Avenue from Annadale when a truck ran underneath its trailer. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m.

Thick fog and visibility likely below 300 feet likely played a factor into the fatal crash, Tweed said.

Tweed believes the driver of the truck may not have been able to see the big rig turning

The driver of the truck, described as in his 50s, and a female passenger in her 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

The CHP used the moment to remind motorists to drive slow in the fog, roll down the windows and use all of their senses, especially their hearing.