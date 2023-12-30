Two dead in Murray assault rifle-shooting overnight

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Murray early Saturday morning, according to Murray Police.

On Dec. 30, shortly before 1 a.m., police received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the parking lot area of a Murray apartment complex.

Utah is no longer majority Mormon, new research says

Upon arrival, officers found two males with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Police believe that the incident began as a dispute between two groups of people. During the argument, one male reportedly brandished an assault rifle and shots were fired.

Officers are currently trying to track down several people who left in a vehicle, the release states.

Investigators are reportedly also talking with witnesses and those involved to get more details of what transpired.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Daily News

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time.

No further information is currently available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.