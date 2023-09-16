Two dead, one arrest made in West Columbia crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Friday night near downtown West Columbia.

The crash, which killed two people, took place at the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue.

The West Columbia Police Department have charged Jonathan R. Yardborough, 24, with two counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Traffic was brought to a standstill following the crash and police warned the public to avoid the area.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and we will release more information as it becomes available,” the West Columbia Police Department said in a statement.

Yardborough was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.