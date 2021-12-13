Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s officials are investigating an apparent double shooting and suicide late Sunday at a Dennison area home involving a married couple and the woman’s father.

No names are being released right now.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says the woman called 9-1-1 from the home in the 3300 Block of Eastport Rd S.E. at 11:23 pm.

Deputies arrived at 11:31 and found two men dead, one with a gun in his hand. The woman had also been shot. She was taken to a Canton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Two dead, one critically injured in shooting