Two dead, one critically injured in Lee’s Summit shooting: police

Two people were killed and a third was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a suspected shooting Thursday in Lee’s Summit, police said.

The incident appeared to have unfolded inside of a home and is believed to be domestic related, said Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the department. Depue said police were not searching for any suspects.

Investigators were on scene awaiting the approval of a search warrant for the home, Depue said.

The double homicide was the fourth and fifth homicides of the year in Lee’s Summit, according to data tracked by The Star.

