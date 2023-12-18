Two dead, one in custody following Saturday shooting on Algonquin Street

BATTLE CREEK — Two people are dead and a suspect is in custody following a Saturday shooting on Algonquin Street.

Police were called to the 200 block of Algonquin Street at about 6 p.m. Saturday on a report of someone attempting to break into the home, police said in a news release. As Calhoun County 911 dispatchers were on the line with the caller, they believed they heard gunshots.

Once inside the home, police found a 22-year-old woman dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. A 44-year-old man was also found inside the home with gunshot wounds; LifeCare Ambulance rushed the man to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, voluntarily turned himself in on Sunday. He is currently lodged in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Police believe both victims knew the suspect.

If you were in the area at the time of the shooting, and might have information to help police with this investigation, please call the non-emergency number at (269) 781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Suspect in custody in double-fatal shooting in Battle Creek