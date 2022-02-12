Two dead, one hospitalized after shooting at parking lot off John Sims Parkway in Niceville

NICEVILLE – Police are investigating after two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting Friday evening at a parking lot off John Sims Parkway.

Officers with the Niceville Police Department were called to 1118 John Sims Parkway at around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to a NPD news release.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man later passed away from his injuries. While investigating the initial call, officers received reports that two more gunshot victims were on the ground at Lake Court and Palm Boulevard.

One person was dead and the other suffered a non-fatal wound, according to police. The person was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment and was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

"We can confirm the shooting occurred in the parking lot and the second scene was just where the others were dropped off," the NPD said in the release.

Police were still notifying the victims' families Saturday. Their names have not been released. The NPD said there is no threat to residents at this time. Officers have reportedly developed leads and collected evidence identifying persons of interest.

The NPD's investigation is ongoing. No further information was available Saturday. More information will be provided as the investigation progresses, the NPD said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, State Attorney's Office, Medical Examiner’s Office and Valparaiso Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niceville Police Department at 850-729-4030.

