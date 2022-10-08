Two dead, one injured in Arkansas shootings

Two people were killed and one person was injured after a suspect allegedly opened fire at three separate locations in Arkansas.

The Conway Police Department, located in central Arkansas, said in a Facebook post that it received three separate reports of a shooting shortly before 5 p.m., at 5:01 p.m. and at 5:11 p.m. on Friday.

They found one victim on the scene of each shooting –– a 25-year-old woman who was injured and taken to a health care facility in Little Rock; a 48-year-old woman who was killed and a 29-year-old man who was killed.

Police arrested a 32-year-old suspect, Princemichael Ajetunmob, a Conway resident, following a manhunt in which local, state and federal agencies participated.

Arkansas State Police located Ajetunmob in a vehicle shortly after 8 p.m., and he left the vehicle and fled into the woods. He fired at the officers who were pursuing him when he left the vehicle, the post states.

Officers found him around 8:30 p.m. in a field with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local health care facility.

The department said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

NBC reported that police said the victims appear to have been known to the suspect.

