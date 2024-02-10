Two dead, one injured following shooting at a house party in Hartford

Two people are dead and another is injured following a shooting at a late-night party in Hartford, according to police.

Officers arrived at 641 Garden St. around 5 a.m. Saturday following a Shotspotter activation alerting police of gunshots.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department.

A third victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at St. Francis Hospital.

Police believe there was a fight in the basement at a private residence and someone began shooting.

“It’s believed there are two different shooters, the first shooter shot dead one of the victims, and the second shooter actually shot dead the suspect involved,” Boisvert said.

The second shooter remained on scene and is fully cooperating with police.

“Officers are going back to the property now with a search warrant and looking through evidence,” Boisvert said. “It is unknown at this time if there is any camera evidence.”

Boisvert said the scene remains an active investigation.