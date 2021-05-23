Two dead, one injured after Old Town Clovis bar shooting

The Telegraph

At the top of the hill in the historical neighbourhood of Alfama, I stop for a pingado, a short coffee with a dash of milk. There are sweeping views across the pretty red-tiled roofs, which slope down to the Tagus, the river that flows into the Atlantic. Sitting here in the sunshine, it’s not surprising that Lisbon had become one of the most desirable city breaks in Europe with its long summers, evocative architecture and strikingly good restaurant scene. But then came the pandemic. Even when travel becomes legal, and then less discouraged, and later still, logistically more straightforward, city breaks may be one of the last holidays to recover. Travelling for a short stint might be felt not worth the hassle or the financial hit that comes with Covid testing, form-filling and inevitable government u-turns on a destination’s traffic light colour. Additionally, many urban-dwellers are seeking to escape the restrictions that come with city life, preferring to choose trips that take them into nature, to be able to explore mask-free, to be away from crowds. Not that I found any crowds on this visit to Lisbon. At Quiosque das Portas do Sol bar there were only a few customers. The handful of couples were all chatting in Portuguese, perhaps making the most of seeing their capital city without tourists. I approached the first table but they were too shy to speak, or maybe too wary of a stranger getting close, a sign of our times. The next couple were open to conversation, and we exchanged in Spanish, our only common language. They told me they were from Lisbon; that they lived 20 minutes away; that they usually avoided Alfama because of the tourists; they also conceded that the economy needed visitors to come back.