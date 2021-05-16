Two dead, one injured in possible family violence shooting, Fort Worth police say

James Hartley
·1 min read

Two men are dead and one woman is injured in what police said they believe to be a family violence incident.

Police responded around midnight Sunday to the 3300 block of North Harding Street to find one man dead at the scene and the woman and other man with injuries from the shooting.

They were both transported to the hospital where the man died and the woman is receiving medical treatment, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner reported the two who died were 17-year-old Angel Goss, who died at the hospital, and 40-year-old Michael Goss, who died at the scene.

Police said Michael Goss is the suspect in the shooting of Angel Goss and the woman.

The incident is still under investigation.

