Two dead, one injured in separate Saturday night incidents in northeast Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating Saturday night homicides that left two people dead in separate incidents in the University City division.

One victim died from a gunshot wound at the scene. In the other incident, the person died at a hospital. Police haven’t said the two are connected.

In the first incident, officers responded to the 2400 block of Turtle Point Road shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Two victims were taken to a local hospital by private cars; one died upon arrival and the other had non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not say in a news release what type of weapon was used in the first case. WSOC-TV, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, said officers at the scene called the incident a double shooting.

In a separate incident, police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 8:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of North Tryon Street. A victim was discovered on scene with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police.

Police haven’t released further information about either case.

Anyone with information about other case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a homicide unit detective. The public can leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-160 or online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.