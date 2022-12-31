Two dead, one injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay

A shooting in Whitefish Bay left an 18-year-old woman dead early Saturday morning.

The woman was one of two victims who died in separate shootings late Friday evening and early Saturday morning in the Milwaukee area.

Whitefish Bay Police responded to calls of shots fired on at 2:47 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of N. Anita Ave. Officers found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures until North Shore Fire Department arrived, but the victim died at the scene.

The Whitefish Bay Police Department is working with the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office in the death investigation. In a statement, the department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

In Milwaukee, police are investigating the shooting death of a 51-year-old man at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of West Bender Avenue. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours later a 45-year-old man arrived at a hospital seeking treatment for non-fatal gunshot wounds from a separate incident at 3:04 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of West Melvina Street.

Milwaukee police have not identified suspects in either shooting.

Anyone with any information about these two shootings should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

