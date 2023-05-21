Two dead, one injured in west side shootings

A man on the west side fatally shot a woman and injured another before killing himself early Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported.

The shooting was at 6031 Lakeview Drive at about 3:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot and a woman inside who had been shot.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said in a news release.

A few minutes later, a third person with a gunshot injury was discovered at another location. The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition was unknown, but police said she was stable.

Police said the three knew each other, and it appears the man shot the women before shooting himself. A fourth person at the scene “intervened” after the women were shot and was uninjured, police said.

The victims’ identities were not immediately available, and a motive was undetermined.

