Two dead, one wounded in Dania Beach shooting

Two people are dead and one wounded in a shooting inside a Dania Beach business late Thursday night, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at the 800 block of Stirling Road around 11:45 p.m., said BSO spokesman Carey Codd. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and one other person was taken to the hospital, Codd said.

His condition was not immediately available.

“BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting,” Codd said in a statement.

No other details were released about the incident as of Friday morning, and police did not name the business where the shooting took place.

But Codd said, “there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact BSO or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

People who want to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493--TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States, BSO says.