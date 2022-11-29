Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Baxter Springs residence

Nov. 29—BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Police have detained a person of interest in a shooting Monday afternoon at a residence in Baxter Springs that left two people dead and a third victim seriously wounded.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said Baxter Springs police and sheriff's deputies responded to a report of gunshots shortly after 2 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

"We've got two people deceased inside the residence and a third victim has been transported to a Joplin hospital," Groves said.

The names of those shot have not been released pending notification of their families.

The sheriff said several people lived at the address. He declined to comment on the nature of the shooting other than to say that a person of interest had been detained for questioning.

"I would say at this time that we don't have any concern of an immediate threat to the public," Groves said.

He said more information is likely to be released Tuesday morning.

