Two dead in pair of Detroit shootings

Feb. 23—Detroit police are working to find suspects in a pair of shootings Monday night that left two people dead.

At about 6:15 p.m. near Diversey and Asbury Park on the city's west side, a 19-year-old driver and two teens were in a BMW when suspects pulled up and fired shots, investigators said in a statement.

One of the passengers, identified as a 17-year-old girl, was hit, according to the release.

The driver drove to Hazel Park, where he called 911. Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

In a separate incident reported at about 8:23 p.m. on the city's east side, a man was found shot outside of a home in the 3500 block of Gray, according to police.

The man was believed to be in his 20s. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.