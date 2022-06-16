Two dead after possible home invasion in East Hartford

Jun. 16—EAST HARTFORD — Two are dead after a shooting overnight on Graham Road, an incident that police say may be a home invasion.

Police said in a statement this morning that shortly after midnight, police responded to reports of gunfire on Graham Road.

Two individuals were found with gunshot wounds, and ultimately pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say detectives are currently investigating the incident as a possible home invasion, and the sole resident of the address of the shooting is cooperating with police.

Police do not believe any danger is posed to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or the department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.