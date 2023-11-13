Two dead in Rancho Mirage in apparent murder-suicide

Two people died in Rancho Mirage in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Lyon Street, where they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Mike Kelleher said.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries, Kelleher said.

“There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community,” Kelleher wrote in a statement, declining to release further information.

