Two dead after report of gunshots, fire, in New London, police say

Two people are dead and a police officer is injured after a shooting and a house fire in New London Wednesday night, police said.

A report of shots fired at Granite and Williams streets came in shortly before 8 p.m., police said, and while officers were on their way to the scene they learned there may be a house fire nearby at 48 Granite St. As soon as police arrived, they saw that there was a fire and began getting people out of the multi-family house, as did firefighters.

Two fire victims were found in the home, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A second was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

A police officer also was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said. The officer has since been discharged.

City investigators are working with the local fire marshal, state police and staff from the New London State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

Police didn’t say whether they believe the report of gunshots is connected to the fire, or whether they suspect either is linked to shots that were fired into a home at Jefferson Avenue and Boulder Drive 45 minutes earlier.

No one was injured in the earlier incident, police said, which happened about a mile from the fire scene.

Anyone with information about that incident is asked to call detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or send an anonymous tip to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip, plus the information to Tip411 (847411)

Check back for updates.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.