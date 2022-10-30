Two dead after late Saturday shootings in Indianapolis

Two men are dead following separate shootings late Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

In one incident, a shooting on the city's west side resulted in the death of one man and injuries to two others.

In a news release, IMPD said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue just before 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. They arrived to find three people — one woman and two men — with gunshot wounds.

IMPD, in a news release, did not state the motive for the shooting. But, the department said investigators believe there is no known threat to the public. No arrest has been made as of Sunday morning.

The shooting is one of several that occurred overnight in Indianapolis. At least two injured persons walked into area hospitals seeking treatment.

All of the injured from the Winfield Avenue shooting were taken to local hospitals, police said. The woman is in stable condition, and one man had a grazed wound and also is in stable condition.

Police said the second man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. He died early Sunday. The exact cause and manner of his death have yet to be determined. IMPD said the Marion County Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family is notified.

The department is asking anyone with information on the shooting tocontact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email at Gary.Smith@indy.gov. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

In a separate incident late Saturday, police located a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of East 30th Street on the city's east side.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and also died early Sunday. The exact manner and cause of death have yet to be determined. As with the other incident, police said his name will be released once his next-of-kin is notified.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email James.Hurt@indy.gov.

