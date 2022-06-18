Two dead in separate drownings in Rockaways, NYPD says

Bill Sanderson, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Two people died Friday in separate drownings in the Rockaways, police said.

A teenage girl, 16 years old, died in waters off Beach 108th St., police said. Her identity was withheld Friday night pending notification of her family.

A second person, a man between 18 and 20 years old, drowned in waters off Beach 108th St., said cops. He has not been identified yet.

Both victims were taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The two drownings were both reported around 6 p.m., said police. But investigators believe the incidents are not related.

