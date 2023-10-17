Two dead in separate shootings, no suspects or motives released

Columbus police are investigating two homicides that occurred within a 24 hour period between Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Around 9:10 a.m. Monday, Columbus police received a call about a possible shooting on the 1500 block of Basil Drive on the city's East Side. Officers found 56-year-old Fred Little, who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced Little dead at the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects or motive in the case.

Around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call about a possible shooting on the 2600 block of Divot Place on the city's Northeast Side. Officers found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition but later died from their injuries.

Police were speaking to at least one person on the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

