Two dead in separate shootings in North Columbus, Lincoln Village

Another night marred by bullets has left Columbus police and the Franklin County Sheriff's office investigating separate homicides.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Columbus police got a call about a shooting on the 4800 block of Glendon Road north of Morse Road. Officers found two people who had been shot at the scene.

One of those people died at the scene, police said. The other was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition.

Early Wednesday morning, the Franklin County Sheriff's office went to the Alpine Village apartments, located on the 4500 block of Hilton Avenue near the West Broad Street and Interstate 270 interchange near Lincoln Village.

Deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center but died from his injuries.

No additional details about either shooting were immediately available.

