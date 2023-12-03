Two dead in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating two fatal crashes in Tangipahoa Parish.

LSP officials said the first crash happened on Saturday, Dec. 2, around 6 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 1065 near Goudeaux Road.

They said an initial investigation shows 40-year-old Paul Dykes was driving a Go Kart south on Louisiana Highway 1065 with no lights at the same time as a Toyota.

The Toyota then reportedly hit the back of the Go Kart.

Dykes suffered severe injuries and was brought to a local hospital, where he later died.

LSP officials said the second crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 3, around 2:30 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 1045 near Courtney Lane.

They said an initial investigation shows 25-year-old Datrevian Hamler was driving a Toyota north on Louisiana Highway 1045 when they reportedly lost control and hit a cross-drain.

Hamler suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the LSP, Hamler was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

The investigation into both crashes is ongoing, and routine toxicology samples were collected from each driver.

