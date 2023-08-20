Two dead and several injured after South Seattle mass shooting

According to Seattle Police, two people have been killed and multiple others have been injured after an early morning mass shooting in South Seattle.

Police arrived at a business in the 2200th block of Rainier Avenue South after hearing reports of gunshots around 4:30 a.m. Officers immediately found two men and one woman who had been shot. First responders then began performing CPR but two of the three victims died shortly after.

The surviving woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Officers then heard reports of more shooting victims arriving at the same hospital.

The Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department will be holding a joint press conference regarding a shooting at 1:30 p.m.

More updates will follow shortly.