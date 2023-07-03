Two dead in shooting at apartment complex in Tiusville

Titusville police are searching for the person or persons who shot and killed two people Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police were called about 2:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Knox McRae Drive to investigate several reports of gunfire in the area. Officers arrived at Sandalwood Apartments within moments to find the bodies of two men, one in a vehicle and another lying on the pavement outside of the car, police reported.

Titusville Police investigating double-homicide at apartment complex.

Both were shot to death, police reported. A search was underway for a shooter, but no description was released. A Brevard County sheriff's helicopter was also spotted by residents flying over the area.

"(The shooter or shooters) were already gone when officers got there," said Amy Matthews, spokeswoman for the Titusville Police Department.

Police said that an unidentified person fled the scene before officers could arrive at the site, located in a residential area near Mt. Vernon Avenue. Police were working to identify the two men. The bodies were expected to be turned over to the medical examiner's office for autopsies.

The police department also offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case. Anyone with details on the deadly shooting can call police at CRIMELINE or 1-800-423-TIPS.

The shootings deaths are the 24th and 25th reported homicides to take place in Brevard County since the beginning of the year.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Two- men dead in shooting at Titusville apartment complex