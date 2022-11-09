Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical examiner's office

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at the Dallas County medical examiner's office Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

No suspects were being sought, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said at a news conference. She said one of the deceased victims was a county employee; she did not say which.

The shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide, Clay Jenkins, the judge, or chief executive, of Dallas County, said at the scene.

Law enforcement outside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday afternoon. (KXAS)

“We’re all grieving the loss of one of our own tonight,” Jenkins, who is running for re-election, said in an election night address on Facebook.

The attack is under investigation, and names of the dead won’t be released until relatives are notified, officials said.

First responders rushed to the office near downtown Dallas for reports of gunfire at 4:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Lt. Will Fritz said. As a county facility, it is protected by sheriff’s deputies and county marshals.

Fritz described the deceased only as male and female.

Law enforcement combed the offices for possible suspects as part of active-shooter protocol as a precaution, Jenkins indicated. NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported the building housing the medical examiner’s office was evacuated.

Jenkins said the Collin County medical examiner will handle the autopsies.

