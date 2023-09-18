Two dead in shooting in Evans neighborhood

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two dead over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a house at 880 Willow Lake in Evans at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting, according to Columbia County sheriff's Maj. Steve Morris. They found a man and woman inside between the dining area and the front door bathroom, each with a single gunshot wound to the head. They were identified as Larry Jacobs, 51, and Tijuana Dent, 49.

Jacobs was found with a firearm next to his body. Morris did not confirm that this was a murder-suicide and said Monday it is being treated as a death investigation.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two dead in shooting in Willow Lake neighborhood in Evans Sunday