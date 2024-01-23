Two dead after shooting at Gulfport apartment complex, authorities say

Two people have died of gunshot wounds in the aftermath of a shooting in January outside an apartment complex on 45th Avenue in Gulfport, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

One of the men, Donnell Carter, 32, died in surgery at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport shortly after the shooting, Switzer said.

A second man, Johnathan Butler, 32, of Gulfport, died on Jan. 17 at a Mobile hospital, Switzer said.

Both men died of gunshot wounds, Switzer said.

A third person was shot and injured in the shooting.

Gulfport police started an investigation after responding to a report of the shooting at an apartment complex at 6:27 p.m. on Jan. 13.

When police got there, a release said, they learned all three shooting victims had already been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

To report information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.