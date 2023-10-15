Two dead after shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Two people are dead following a shooting Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Oklahoma City police officers responded to several calls of gunshots fired in the area of NW 36 and Kentucky Avenue.

In the 1900 block of NW 36, officers found one male victim dead in a yard.

Police said the second male victim was transported to OU Medical where he died during surgery.

Suspects have not yet been located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

