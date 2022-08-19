Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week.

According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police said “The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting occurred between the two victims inside a white Buick Enclave. The investigation is ongoing.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: