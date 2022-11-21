Two dead after shooting in Portsmouth

Nov. 20—PORTSMOUTH — Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein's bar.

Upon patrol officers arrival, they encountered two Hispanic males with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene. Portsmouth Police Department Investigation Division responded along with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation to process the crime scene.

The identities of the victim's are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information should contact the Investigation Division of the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-354-1600.