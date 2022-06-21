Two dead after shooting in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood

Two people are dead after a report of a shooting in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle.

At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the Seattle Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting that had left at least one person injured.

When a KIRO 7 News crew arrived at the crime scene on Meridian Avenue North and North 48th Street, right next to Meridian Playground, the bodies of two people could be seen in the street.

Seattle police sources said a man and a woman were killed.

A King County Medical Examiner’s van is at the scene and two blocks of Meridian are closed. A vehicle was towed from the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.