Two dead after shooting in Wilmington hotel parking lot

Two people are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of MainStay Suites hotel in Wilmington, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 7, officers from the police department arrived on scene at 5229 Market St., the release said. They located two deceased men in the parking lot.

Police said the person who fired shots is in custody.

The names of the deceased are being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use the Tip 411 app.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Two dead after shooting in parking lot of hotel on Market Street