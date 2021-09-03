Two dead after shootings in Old Town and West Englewood, Chicago police say

Mariah Rush, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read

Fourteen people were shot — two fatally — in Chicago Thursday evening into early Friday morning, police said.

The fatal shootings were in Old Town, where five people were shot in two shootings blocks apart, and in West Englewood.

In Old Town, a man was killed and a woman seriously wounded after three people chased them to a porch at 10:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Cleveland Avenue, police said. At least one person fired shots, striking both the man and woman, whose ages were unknown. Both were shot in the torso. The man was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medical Center, and the woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody, police said.

About 2:20 a.m., three men were found shot in Old Town in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue. A 41-year-old man was shot in the hip, lower backside and leg. He was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. A second man, 40, was shot in the leg and transported to Northwestern Medical Center in fair condition. The third victim, age unknown, was grazed in the leg, and refused medical treatment. Police said no one is currently in custody and witnesses were not cooperating.

Police said the Old Town shootings are under investigation, and they would not say if they are related.

In West Englewood, a 26-year-old man was found fatally shot in a parked vehicle near the 2000 block of West 71st Street about 11:21 p.m. He had gun shot wounds to the face, head and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody.

A 35-year-old male was shot in the shoulder about 12:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Racine Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. He was shot by an unknown male, he said, and was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A person of interest has been taken in for questioning, police said.

About 1 a.m. two people were shot while traveling in their vehicle near the 8000 block of South Paulina Street in the Gresham neighborhood. A woman, 39, and a man, 40, were shot. The woman was shot in the arm, and the man was shot twice in the leg. Both were in fair condition and were transported to Christ Hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder about 2:45 a.m. while driving in the 5200 block of West Harrison Street in the South Austin neighborhood. He then crashed his vehicle into a fence. He refused medical treatment and refused to provide a description of his shooter.

About 8:49 p.m., a 22-year-old man was sitting in his car in the 1700 block of East 71st Place in the South Shore neighborhood when he was shot at by an unknown male. The shots grazed his back, and he self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.

A man sustained a gunshot wound to the left side of his body while at the 5200 block of South Wood Street in Back of the Yards neighborhood about 8:30 p.m. The 25-year-old was transported in good condition to an unknown hospital.

About 6:50 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and the knee near the 7600 block of South Oglesby Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

An 18-year-old man went to a Chicago police station in South Austin after being shot in the neck. He was then taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Chicago police also reported a shooting in the neighboring suburb of Lincolnwood. A 34-year-old man was shot about midnight in the 6400 block of North McCormick Boulevard while he was driving. He said he was shot in the shoulder by an occupant in another car. He was driven to Swedish Hospital and is in good condition. Lincolnwood authorities were handling the investigation.

