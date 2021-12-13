Two dead in Simsbury after domestic violence shooting, police say

A man and woman are dead after a shooting in a Simsbury home Sunday evening, police said.

Police identified them late Sunday as Linda Halligan and Bernard Halligan Jr. and described the shooting as an act of domestic violence.

Officers responded to the house at 6 Woodleigh Place in the Weatogue section of town about 5:20 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting there. They arrived within minutes, went into the house and removed an injured woman, Linda Halligan, police said. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where she later died.

Not knowing where the shooter was, police said they called other agencies for help, including a SWAT team. Officers searched two homes before finding Bernard Halligan Jr. dead inside the house at 6 Woodleigh Place.

Police continue to investigate with help from the Hartford State’s Attorney’s office and Major Crimes detectives from the Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Simsbury police detectives at 860-658-3145.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.