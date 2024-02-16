Two dead after stolen Dodge Challenger crashes during SC chase near Rock Hill, police say

Two people in a stolen Dodge Challenger died following a Thursday night crash near Rock Hill after the car failed to stop for police officers, South Carolina officials said.

The passenger died at the scene near S.C. 72 and the driver died at a Charlotte hospital after the crash, the Rock Hill Police Department and S.C. Highway Patrol said in statements released Friday. The names of the two people who died have not been released.

The investigation showed the Challenger had been reported stolen from another jurisdiction, Rock Hill police said in the statement.

The area of the crash is near the southern edge of Rock Hill off S.C. 72, also called Saluda Road.

The car hit a tree after going off Harper Gault Road just outside the Rock Hill city limits around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Master Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said.

A city of Rock Hill officer attempted a traffic stop for defective lights on the Challenger as it turned from S.C. 72 on to Harper Gault Road, the statement from Rock Hill police said. The officer activated siren and blue lights after the Challenger accelerated, then cut off the emergency equipment without engaging in a pursuit, the Rock Hill police statement said.

The officer found the car wrecked near the intersection of Harper Gault Road and Oakdale Road, Rock Hill police said.

The passenger was ejected and the driver was trapped in the vehicle, officials said.