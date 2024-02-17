Two dead after stolen vehicle hits tree during chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead after a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree during a chase in the city of Lockport on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said the two occupants of the stolen car were pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said a stolen vehicle “failed to yield from the town of Lockport into the city of Lockport” and was being pursued by a sheriff’s office vehicle. Filicetti told News 4 the car that crashed was stolen from Rochester.

Sheriff patrol officers were alerted of the stolen car just before 2 p.m. and followed the car to a gas station in the town of Lockport. Officers attempted to give verbal commands for the occupants to exit the vehicle before the car sped westbound toward the city.

Officers gave chase and the vehicle continued to speed through intersections, including through red lights, Filicetti said.

“Our patrol unit had to back off a little bit due to the speeds,” Filicetti said.

At some point during the pursuit, Filiceti said, the stolen vehicle lost control and hit a tree.

“This ended tragically,” Filicetti said. “This could have been avoided.”

Route 31 is closed in both directions between Washburn Street and Spring Street in the city, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition. The road closure was reported just before 3:30 p.m.

Lockport police are investigating the crash. The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation has been notified of the fatal crash per police protocols.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

