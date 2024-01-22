Two dead after Sunday night head-on Collision on Immokalee Road, FHP says

Authorities are investigating after a head-on collision left a 34-year-old Naples man and a 27-year-old Naples woman dead.

Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, said troopers continue to investigate a double fatality traffic crash involving a pickup and a car.

The crash happened shortly before midnight Sunday on Immokalee Road, west of Camp Keais Road, in Corkscrew.

Authorities said the pickup was traveling east on Immokalee Road, west of Camp Keais Road, while the car was traveling west, approaching the pickup.

Traffic in Cape Coral: Cape Coral is taking big steps to address traffic long-term, but will it be enough?

Troopers said the pickup veered into the westbound lane and collided with the car. Both drivers, whose hometowns and ages remained unknown Monday morning, died on the scene.

At least three people have so far died in Collier County crashes in 2024.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FHP: Two dead after Immokalee Road head-on crash