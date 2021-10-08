Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting at a senior living facility in Maryland left two dead on Friday, officials say.

Prince George's County police received a report at 9:15 a.m. of a shooting at the National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol Heights. Two people are deceased, police confirmed, though it is unclear whether the victims were residents of the facility. One male suspect was arrested roughly two hours later, with police declaring the scene "secure" at 11:11 a.m.

Capitol Heights Elementary School was also put on lockdown out of an "abundance of caution," and families of residents of the senior home were asked to wait outside by a nearby firehouse.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

National Church Residences, the owners of the facility, did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, Maryland, Crime

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: Two dead and suspect in custody after shooting at Maryland senior home: Police