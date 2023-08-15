Two dead, three children injured in shooting in Springfield

Two people were killed and three children were hurt in an afternoon shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Both local and state police detectives were spotted outside the home in the residential neighborhood.

A man and woman were killed in the shooting, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

“It is preliminary and too early now to give any significant details,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. “There were a number of victims. Some of those victims were minors and they are undergoing care at a nearby hospital.”

Gulluni said at a news conference that he believed the suspect was among the two people who died.

Authorities are investigating after there were two other deadly shootings in Springfield over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW